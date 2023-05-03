With UnitedMasters, Brent Faiyaz has started an unheard-of collaboration. Faiyaz has announced a new creative agency to serve as the base and residence for his independent pursuits and has entered into a recording relationship with the business.

“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific Independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” said UnitedMasters C.E.O. and Founder Steve Stoute. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

Faiyaz also announced dates and information for his 2023 global headline tour, F*ck The World, It’s a Wasteland, to celebrate the news. It begins on July 16 at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC, then travels to important cities worldwide, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Miami, London, Milan, and Berlin, before ending on November 19 in Paris, France.

Faiyaz also recently debuted the music video for his catchy song “Rolling Stone.” The film noir aesthetic, with its ominous black-and-white color scheme and enigmatic story, is apparent in the image.

Tour dates for the show are available below, tickets will be available here.

TOUR DATES:

7/16 Washington, DC Broccoli City Festival

7/25 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

7/27 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

8/1 Toronto, ON History

8/6 New York, NY Central Park Summerstage

8/9 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/12 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center

8/16 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center

8/19 Sacramento, CA Sol Blume

8/22 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

8/23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

8/24 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum

8/31 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

9/1 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

9/3 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

9/15 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

10/16 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds

10/19 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

10/21 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

10/23 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

10/25 London, UK Eventim Apollo

11/1 Utrecht, Netherlands TivoliVredenburg

11/3 Stockholm, Sweden Banankompaniet

11/5 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

11/8 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall

11/10 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

11/12 Milan, Italy Fabrique

11/14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

11/17 Cologne, Germany Palladium

11/19 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre