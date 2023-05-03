Summer Walker and Lil Meech seem to be exploring a new romance. And with that has come a hater, Celina Powell.

In case you missed it, the Over It single and BMF heir have been spending time together, with images of Walker in Meech’s chain hitting social media. With a rising romance coming, Celina Powell found a perfect time to fire off a sex tape with Lil Meech.

“I just posted the full video of me and babyyyyy BMF dick go crazy.” Powell wrote.

Advertisement

See it below courtesy of The Shade Room.