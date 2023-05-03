Jackson Mahomes, the 22-year-old brother of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery.

KCTV-5 says the younger Mahomes, a social media influencer, was booked into Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The owner of a restaurant in Overlakr Pak restaurant states Jackson Mahomes assaulted the owner and pushed a waiter in separate incidents. The incident happened on Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspents Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park.

In a video online, Mahomes has been seen kissing the 40-year-old owner. Mahomes’ lawyer released a statement combatting the claims against Mahomes.

𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼: Footage of the February 23rd incident that led to Jackson Mahomes’ arrest.pic.twitter.com/XtjCZv40WZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 3, 2023

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Mahomes will be arraigned on Wednesday (May 3) at 1:30 p.m.