Jamie Foxx’s Family and Friends Ask for Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized

As famed actor/singer Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized after almost a month, his family and close friends are asking the public to keep him in their prayers.

According to a report from TMZ, Foxx remains in the hospital after suffering a “medical emergency” more than three weeks ago, with his inner circle saying that the 55-year-old needs all of the positive energy he can get from well-wishers.

Corrine Foxx, Jaime’s daughter, first announced his hospitalization on April 12, saying that he experienced a “medical complication” but did not specify the nature of the ailment.

“From the Foxx Family. We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she said in a statement. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Corrine added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx Family.”

Jamie Foxx was in the middle of filming the action-comedy movie Back in Action in Atlanta at the time he was hospitalized.

The forthcoming film, directed by Seth Gordon and also starring Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, and Kyle Chandler, is set to be released on Netflix in 2024. Due to Jamie Foxx’s absence, TMZ reported a stunt double and body double had been seen filling in for him.