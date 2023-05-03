The 2023 inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced. The new inductees include Missy Elliott, The Spinners, and George Michael.

Additional names in the performer category include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Rage Against the Machine.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

For the Musical Influence Award, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray. Musical Excellence Award honorees include Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin. The late Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Artists must have their debut record out 25 years before the Induction to be eligible. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Willie Nelson were among the four first-time nominees in the Performer category’s seven Inductees. For Missy Elliott, this was her first year of eligibility.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Ticket on-sale information will be announced at a later date.

You can learn more about the inductees here.