Another wild story comes out from the YSL trial. Reporters inside the courtroom detail a potential juror being held in contempt of court after calling Judge Ural Glanville out of his name.

The potential jury reportedly called Judge Glanville a “bitch.”

More drama erupts in the courtroom where the #YSL RICO trial is underway when a potential juror called presiding judge #UralGlanville a b*tch. The judge then held her in contempt of court. Was her comment protected under the 1st Amendment? #YoungThug — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) May 1, 2023

I thought that word was protected speech under the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution? Lawyers chime in. #YoungThug trial coverage. — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) May 1, 2023

Previously, an attorney for defendants in the trial involving alleged Young Slime Life gang members was arrested.

Advertisement

Anastasios Manettas, who represents Young Thug’s codefendant Marles Farley, has been arrested for allegedly bringing prescription drugs to court and assaulting an officer. At around 10 a.m., a routine search of his bag was conducted and officers discovered a bottle of prescription medication and immediately arrested him. As officers moved in, Manettas allegedly tossed his phone to another attorney so that it wouldn’t be searched, but the phone missed and hit an officer.

The sheriff’s office is still formalizing charges, said Fulton County sheriff Pat Labat, adding that drugs have been an issue during the trial. “We have increased the security protocol,” Labat said. “We will continue this moving forward. Anything coming into this courtroom will be checked.” Manetta’s attorney, Brian Tevis, said Manettas is expected to be booked into jail on multiple charges but did not say what those charges were.

Judge Ural Glanville currently has a bond request for Manettas’ client Miles Farley under consideration. Farley is facing a murder charge and is accused of being involved in the death of Shymel Drinks in the blood feud between YSL and YFN, which is also facing RICO and gang charges in Atlanta.

More on the madness of the YSL trial here.

via