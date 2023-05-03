Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested in Los Angeles on a routine traffic stop.

According to TMZ, Wilder was pulled over in Hollywood after 1 a.m. on Tuesday (May 2) for illegal tints and obstruction of his license plate. During the stop, a smell of marijuana came from the vehicle leading to a search.

In addition to the weed, Wilder had a 9mm handgun inside the car, leading to his arrest. Wilder cooperated and was booked for possession of a concealed weapon. He bonded out hours later.

Wilder hit Twitter with a brief statement, available below.