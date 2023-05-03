Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The plea is associated with a 2021 car crash in which Ruggs was responsible for the death of a woman.

The plea was entered in Las Vegas justice court on Tuesday (May 2) and will lead Ruggs to a sentence between three and ten years in Nevada state prison. The case will now proceed to the 8th Judicial District Court for a formal plea.

With the plea, Ruggs’ charges of DUI causing substantial harm regarding his passenger and two counts of reckless driving were dropped, according to ESPN.

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” Ruggs attorney’s said in a statement.

In the early morning hours of November 2, 2021, police state Ruggs was driving intoxicated and hit Tina Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 with his Corvette Stingray, sending it flying 571 feet and setting it on fire. The occupants of the RAV4, Tina Tintora, and her dog, died.

Ruggs was originally facing a max of 50 years in prison.