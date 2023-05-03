Your 2023-23 NBA Most Valuable Player is Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. The announcement was delivered on Inside the NBA, revealing the Sixers big beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antentokounmpo.

MVP type of night. 💭 pic.twitter.com/aJf8GCOoBE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 3, 2023

Embiid received 73 of the 100 first-place votes that were cast (915 in total). Jokic received 15 of the 674 first-place votes, while Antetokounmpo received 12 (606). Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and forward Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

SPOKE IT INTO EXISTENCE https://t.co/XW4QKuuLqH — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 3, 2023

“I don’t even know where to start,” Embiid said. “It’s been a long time coming, a lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot, and I’m not just talking about basketball … it feels good. I don’t know what to say. It’s amazing.”

Embiid watched the presentation alongside 76ers teammates Tobias Harris, James Harden, and Gorgei Niang, coming off a Game 1 victory over the Boston Celtics, where he had to sit out nursing an injury.

You can hear Embiid talk about the win with the Inside Crew below.