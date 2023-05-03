Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors was as good as advertised. The Lakers emerged from the opening set as the winner, 117-112.

Coming into the game, the talk was about the fifth playoffs matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The game’s true star was Anthony Davis, who erupted for 30 points and 23 rebounds. He also added five assists and four blocks.

Davis is now the fifth player in Lakers history to drop 30 and 20, joining Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Elgin Baylor.

Absolutely Dominant 📝 pic.twitter.com/dHkvFZocpE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 3, 2023

“The Lakers franchise over the years, over the course of their existence, has always had dominant big men, dominant guys that have been a force at the rim,” James said. “That’s why their jerseys are in the rafters. AD will be up there when he’s done playing. The No. 3 will be up in the rafters. He continues to show why he’s one of the best players that we have in this league.”

“The guys gave the ball to me in the right spots,” Davis added. “A lot of it came out of pick-and-roll, post-ups, some offensive rebounds. Just being aggressive when I do catch [the ball], looking to score, looking to play make to the other guys.”

James finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder added 19 points for the Lakers. Curry had 27, Klay Thompson had 25 points, Jordan Poole brought 21 off the bench, and Kevon Looney added 10 points and 23 rebounds.

Highlights from TNT are available below.