On Tuesday, the Houston Astros received a special visit before their game against the San Francisco Giants. Lil Wayne showed up to Minute Maid Park in Houston to hang out with the team for a bit. Right now, the “Lollipop” rapper is on his Welcome to Tha Carter tour and had a show that same night in Houston at the House of Blues. The highlight of his visit was meeting Astros manager Dusty Baker and former Yankees legend Reggie “Mr. October” Jackson, Jr.

Jackson Jr. works on Astros’ staff as he and Lil Wayne had a long conversation on the field. His visit was capped off with a jersey signed by the players. Wayne described the love the organization showed him.

“It meant the world. They showed me way too much love and it seemed like they’re a pretty big fan and I’m a fan as well so it was all good.”

Advertisement

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman described meeting the Young Money rapper as “motivating” to The Associated Press.

It’s incredible to hang with one of the best, if not the best, ever to do it in his industry. He’s inspired so many of us through his music and then just to get to meet him and see how down-to-Earth he is really was very motivating.”

During his concert that night, Tunechi made sure to shout out the Houston Astros after showing him “so much love.”