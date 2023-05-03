NBA Hall-of-Famer, entertainment personality, musical artist-producer, entrepreneur, and international artist Shaquille O’Neal has released a new single with emerging hip-hop artist Blackway called “King Talk”. Produced by Koko, the song and official lyric video are out now on all streaming platforms via Hive Music/Position Music.

O’Neal first teased the song on Feb. 7 on his Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, in a viral animation video that celebrated LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabaar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. Shaq has over 60 million combined social media followers, and the video featuring “King Talk” has now been viewed over 16 million times, leaving many people in the comment section asking Shaq when the song will be officially released. “King Talk” is one of Shaq’s first steps back into rapping after dropping his notorious hip-hop albums Shaq Diesel and Shaq-Fu: Da Return in the mid-90’s. With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, Shaq and Blackway decided today was the perfect day to drop it.

“KoKo and I have been sending beats back and forth for a minute now and after he played me this one, I knew I had to jump on it. I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment for a collab with Blackway and this was it. This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I’m walking out for game seven of the finals. The lyrics and vibe of this track was so perfect for the moment when LeBron James set the NBA scoring record and I knew I had to share it with the world—a king recognizes a king. It was crazy to see so many people connect with the song when they heard the teaser, just like I did when we created it,” says O’Neal.

“King Talk” was in the works with O’Neal, Blackway and Koko for months and the trio have plans to release more music together in 2023 and beyond.