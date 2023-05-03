According to controversial culture critic and YouTuber Charleston White, the late Tupac Shakur is the reason why he let God into his life when even his pwn mother couldn’t convince him to do it.

On the most recent episode of the Bag Chasers With Anton Daniels podcast, White said, “You hear Mama talking about praying and God this, but it don’t make sense from mama and this is something she’s tryna indoctrinate you with. But man, here 2Pac come along and he started referencing God. And prior to that, as a kid, I don’t ever recall rappers really making a lot of references to God. So he gave God a light in my life – 2Pac did.”