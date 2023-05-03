Yung Miami has confirmed she is bisexual. Speaking with Jason Lee for his Hollywood Unlocked show, the reveal comes after the host asked if the rapper would be open to a sexual encounter with Megan Thee Stallion.

During a “smash or pass” game, Yung Miami was posed with a question about Thee Stallion, revealing, “I’ma smash all day and tomorrow. She really can take me up and throw down.”

After revealing she had been sexual with a woman before, Yung Miami confirmed she was bisexual. “I always say that. I really do like girls. I don’t wanna be in a relationship with a girl.”

You can hear it from Yung Miami below.

You can see the energy between the two rap queens below.