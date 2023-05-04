Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters this weekend. The third edition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series will be the last go for stars Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista, but headlining star Chris Pratt says he is down for more work as Starlord.

In conversation with Total Film magazine, Pratt revealed he would keep the run going as long as Marvel sticks to the vision of James Gunn.

“He’s [Gunn] done such a masterful job in the first three films,” Pratt said. “We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he’s done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?”

Preparing for the next big installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director James Gunn went all out – creating over 600 versions of the fim for theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn created many versions of the film to fit every type of movie theater configuration.

“It’s definitely the most complex delivery Marvel’s ever done,” Disney’s VP of finishing and stereo Evan Jacobs said. The mutlple versions “give every exhibitor in the United States and in most international territories [the ability to] maximize their screen size for the audience. So wherever you go to see it, you’re gonna see the best version.”

You can see the trailer for the film below.