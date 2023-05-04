Da Brat and Judy Harris-Dupart made headlines when they revealed their soon-to-be-born child would be bi-racial after they chose a white sperm donor. Social media users questioning the couple’s decision. Judy took to Baller Alert’s comments section on Instagram to defend her and Da Brat’s decision and to use the moment as a teaching lesson.

The soon-to-be mom wrote:

“TO BE CLEAR – for all those that are not aware of the MANY things we weren’t aware of, here it is: black men make up less than 5% of the donation pool,” she began. “Furthermore with genetic testing ( that is SPECIFICALLY for looking into the diseases that humans carry ) and inputting my stats in ALL of the cryo banks -it went from THOUSANDS to about 300 and of that only 1 was black – and he also unfortunately wasn’t a perfect match.”

She added: “So we actually waited a few weeks to see if the pool increased – but unfortunately with the time frame we had to choose within 6-8 weeks and there was no more new black donors that fit within the perfect fit with my genetic testing. Hopefully this HEADLINE that people are running with will EDUCATE more people that there’s a HUGE gap in the sperm pool. Everyone have a great rest of your day. [pink heart emojis] [Eyes emoji].”



Advertisement

Thoughts?

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DEREK BLANKS WITH CROWDMGMT