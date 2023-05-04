Kanye West continues to break down barriers and create history in the worlds of music and fashion. Earlier this week, on Monday, Ye hosted a private, super low-key fashion show for his Yeezy Season 10 collection. The event was called “YZY FREE,” and what transpired was not what you’d expect.

According to Highsnobiety, the Chicago native didn’t reveal any clothing or new fashion designs, as expected from his previous fashion shows. Instead, the spotlight was a group of skinhead models wearing skin-tight white t-shirts paired with black pants.

Deemed a “free exhibit,” the festivities were held inside an empty warehouse on Melrose Ave in West Hollywood, California. Rare footage shows some models holding candles as “Self Control” by Frank Ocean blared through the speakers.

Advertisement

While Kanye himself wasn’t present for the show, a photo was seen of himself and his wife, Bianca Censori, preparing for the event earlier that day. Ye was rocking a throwback Umbro Manchester United jacket paired with black leggings (interesting).

While no clear details have surfaced about the YZY FREE being the actual YEEZY SEASON 10 fashion show, this seems to be a good enough teaser to hold fans over. Information on the event was shared to Kanye’s fan pages. This follows Kanye’s previous Yeezy Season 9 fashion show that took place in Paris at the end of last year, where he got dragged for wearing a t-shirt that read White Lives Matter.