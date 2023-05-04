Kevin Hart surely loves Ice Cube. Pulling up on Jake Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Kevin Hart connected with Jake on their experiences with the Hip-Hop icon before Hart dived into an outpour of compliments on the rapper.

“Cube may be one of the most genuine, kindest spirits that you can be around,” Hart said. He wants nothing but good for other people. He loves to see the people around him succeed. He’s such a creative mind.”

On that creativity, Ice Cube is producing and starring in an unscripted series about his Big 3 professional basketball league. Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League is recognized as the first professional black-owned sports league. Unlike NBA games, BIG3 matches are half-court competitions in which the teams compete to reach 50 points and must win by at least two points with a 14-second shot clock.

