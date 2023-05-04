The Hollywood writer’s strike will impact all facets of entertainment, Hip-Hop included. The earliest evidence of this is the cancellation of Lil Uzi Vert’s performance on Saturday Night Live.

Lil Uzi was set to be the musical guest on the show hosted by Pete Davidson. The pause of work by the Writers Guild of America is now stopping the show from moving forward. The performance would have been Lil Uzi’s SNL debut.

The WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike is a type of action that takes place when American television and film writers go on strike to demand better contracts, working conditions, and pay. WGA members refuse to work on any writing-related projects for the productions that are impacted by a strike. The previous strike, which occurred in 2007 and 2008, lasted 100 days. The current issues, in addition, to pay and working conditions, include the rise of streaming, limiting the number of episodes in a season, and the impact of AI.

According to Variety, SNL will show repeats “until further notice.”