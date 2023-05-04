It looks like Michelle Obama can add a backup singer to her resume as well. This past week, the former first lady and her husband, 44th United States President Barack Obama, were in Spain for Bruce Springsteen’s European tour. Michelle hopped on stage along with actress Kate Capshaw, and they sang to the tune “Glory Days”’. The former first lady even showed off her tambourine skills.

At one point, Springsteen shared the spotlight with Michelle as all eyes were on the two enjoying the medley. Of course, her husband was cheering her on. The Obamas and Springsteen have known to be friends for years. Bruce Springsteen backed Barack when he was running for President.

During his presidential term, Obama awarded Springsteen the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The two even launched a podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA.

