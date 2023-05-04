Public Defender in YSL Trial Reveals She is Underpaid by State, May Need OnlyFans to Survive

Public Defender in YSL Trial Reveals She is Underpaid by State, May Need OnlyFans to Survive

One of the attorneys representing YSL in their RICO trial stated that specific individuals don’t have enough money for representation and that she may start OnlyFans just to survive.

According to WSB-TV, Defense attorney Angela D’Williams is questioning the Georgia Public Defender Council, stating that her work is currently valued at $6 per hour. The state agency appointed her to represent one of the defendants.

“This case is slated to last for about a year, and if you were to do the math, it would be six dollars an hour,” D’Williams said. “I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of. We were under the impression that GPDC was advocating for us, and once they put those walls up, I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans.”

Advertisement

In court, D’Williams revealed she wrote the executive director requesting more funds but received a response that she doesn’t need to be met with. Currently, the attorneys are being paid $15,000 for the entire case.

Other developments in the YSL trial include the following:

A juror was arrested for calling the judge a bitch.

An attorney was arrested for having pills in court.

Screaming erupting and disturbing a court preceeding.