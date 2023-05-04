Are you still on Clubhouse? The social platform has downsized, dropping 50% of its workforce to reset its purpose, and will use a “smaller, product-focused team.”

According to Music Business Worldwide, Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth shot an email on the decision to lay off workers.

“Today we announced that we’re scaling back our org by over 50% and saying goodbye to many talented, dedicated teammates in the process. We’re deeply sorry to be doing this, and we would not be making this change if we didn’t feel it was absolutely necessary,” the founders said.

In their email, Clubhouse acknowledged how their platform was impacted by a post-COVID world, forcing an evolution. You can learn about the development here.