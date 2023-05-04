Get ready for more AI. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is currently developing an AI program whose purpose is to “significantly lower the music creation barrier.”

MBW scooped two new positions added to the ByteDance site that is seeking a Product Manager to serve the company in “working on an AI-powered tool that provides intelligent music creation and audio editing capabilities.”

In speaking on the mission for the program, ByteDance has the vision to “to significantly lower the music creation barrier and inspire musical creativity and expression, further enriching the music content.”

The listing also encourages knowledge of algorithms, intelligence creation, and hopefully a merger of music. You can learn more about ByteDance’s plans here.