As an Olympic medalist and world champion, Tori Bowie was a force to be reckoned with on the track. Yesterday, her sudden death shocked the athletic community and left her fans and loved ones confused.

Deputies were called for a well-being check at a home in the 5400 block of Bowman Drive after Frentorish “Tori” Bowie had not been seen or heard from in several days. When deputies went inside, they found Bowie, 32, dead in the home.

There were no signs of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

The 32-year-old Mississippi native had retired from professional running in 2019, but remained active in the sport as a coach and mentor to young athletes. Pharrell even pegged her for a collaboration with SolarHu labeling her an inspiration.

Pharrell said, “Tori is an inspiration to me and to everyone she meets. After facing a few personal setbacks years ago, she persevered and worked her way to winning three Olympic medals and the 2017 100 meter world championship — making her the fastest woman in the world. Her inner strength is the embodiment of everything SolarHu is about.

Bowie, who retired from international competition in 2019, was one of the brightest stars in track and field. In 2017 she won gold in the 100m at the World Championships in London, which remains the most-recent gold medal a woman from the United States has won.

Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200 and long jump before going to college.

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”