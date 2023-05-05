Nelly got his bae back. After being seen together at the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight, Nelly and Ashanti appeared to be an item once again. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, a source stated they are elated about their reunion.
“Both of them are very happy,” a source said. Another added that they are “enjoying their time together.”
The two sat together at the fight and were also spotted holding hands as they left. Many on social media want to know, are they back together?
In another video, Jermaine Dupri, Usher, and Nelly were seen heading to a nightclub.
After the event, 50 Cent and Bow Wow had two cents to add.