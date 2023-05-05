Conway the Machine Delivers New Album ‘Won’t He Do It’

Conway the Machine is back, capitalizing off the major label debut God Don’t Make Mistakes with a new drop, Won’t He Do It.

Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Juicy J, Dave East, Ransom, Sauce Walka, and Conway’s Drumwork Music Group signees Jae SKeese and 7xvethegenius make appearances on “Won’t He Do It,” which also features production by Daringer, Justice League, Khrysis, and Juicy J.

Along with Sauce Walka and Jae Skeese, Conway will travel on the Won’t He Do It Spring Tour, which starts in Chicago on May 26 and stops in 18 locations.

You can dive into the new album below.