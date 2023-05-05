Buhloone Mindstate, the critically praised album by De La Soul, will be available starting today on vinyl, CDs, and cassettes.

Buhloone Mindstate, which was first released in 1993, includes some of De La Soul’s most well-known songs, such as “Breakadawn,” “Ego Trippin’ (Part Two),” and “I Am I Be.” The band developed into a new sound on the fan-favorite album as they continued to mature stylistically and musically while adhering to their sharp lyrics and creative sampling techniques.

Buhloone Mindstate‘s physical release follows the March 3 release of De La Soul’s back catalog on all streaming services and digital outlets. Some of the most important and ground-breaking records in hip-hop history can be found in the group’s long discography.

De La Soul will perform at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa on July 28, Rock The Bells in New York on August 5, and a few festivals in Europe after their Coachella performance with The Gorillaz. They will also embark on a portion of LL Cool J’s F.O.R.C.E. tour this summer. Throughout the fall, the trio will also take part in the NY State of Mind Tour alongside Wu-Tang Clan and Nas.

Fans of De La Soul can get their hands on the physical formats of Buhloone Mindstate at www.wearedelasoul.com, select record stores, and online retailers.