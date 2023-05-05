De La Soul announces the release of their critically acclaimed album, Buhloone Mindstate, today on vinyl, CD, and cassette formats.

Originally released in 1993, Buhloone Mindstate features some of De La Soul’s most popular tracks, including “Breakadawn,” “Ego Trippin’ (Part Two),” and “I Am I Be.” The fan-favorite album saw the band evolve into a new sound as they continued to grow stylistically and musically, while still staying true to their witty lyrics and innovative use of sampling.

The physical release of Buhloone Mindstate comes on the heels of De La Soul’s back catalog finally available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers on March 3. The group’s extensive catalog includes some of the most influential and groundbreaking albums in hip-hop history.

Following their appearance with The Gorillaz at Coachella, De La Soul will also be hitting the road on select dates for LL Cool J’s F.O.R.C.E. tour this summer, plus performing at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa on July 28, Rock The Bells in New York on August 5, and select European festivals. The group will also be joining the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu-Tang Clan and Nas throughout the fall.

Fans of De La Soul can get their hands on the physical formats of Buhloone Mindstate at www.wearedelasoul.com, select record stores, and online retailers.

For more information on De La Soul, click here.