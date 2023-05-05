Spotify and Electric Lady Studios have released the next EP from this year’s exclusive Live at Electric Lady recording series. The latest features Denzel Curry, who has reconnected with Cold Blooded Soul Band to release a seven-track EP that features reimagined versions of the top singles from his most recent album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, including “Walkin,” “Troubles,” “Angelz,” “X-Wing,” and a brand-new, unreleased track titled “Endtroduction.” The EP also has versions of Shogun’s “Lonely Man” and Erykah Badu’s “Don’t Cha Know,” both of which involve the famous Bilal.

The rapper joins a select group of musicians who have released a record as a result of the Spotify Live at Electric Lady series, in which participating musicians are asked to record original compositions and covers of songs by artists with ties to the studio’s illustrious past. This results in genuinely original recordings that highlight each musician’s originality and musical taste.

You can hear the full release below.

