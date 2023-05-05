While Ed Sheeran was in New York wrapping up his copyright case over allegedly copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” in the creation of his single “Thinking of You.” In Ireland, his grandmother was being laid to rest.

According to The Daily Mail, Sheeran’s 98-year-old grandmother died during the trial, and her funeral was on Wednesday.

During the services, Sheeran’s father spoke about missing his son during the occasion.

“I am very sad that our son Edward is unable to be here today. He’s so upset that he cannot be present — he has to be thousands of miles away in a court in America defending his integrity,” Sheeran’s father said. “I know he is comforted by the fact that he was able to spend some precious time alone with his grandma just a month ago.”

Ed Sheeran was reportedly able to watch the service online.

In a Manhattan federal court hearing, Ed Sheeran was found not responsible for using significant portions of the Marvin Gaye ’70s hit song “Let’s Get It On” in his own song “Thinking Out Loud.”

The verdict was reached on Thursday (May 4), clearing Sheeran after a few hours of deliberation. The trial ran for two weeks. Sheeran spoke to the press after the court was adjourned.

Before deliberation, U.S. District Court Judge Louis Stanton said, “Independent creation is a complete defense, no matter how similar that song is.”

“I am obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job after all,” Sheeran said. I am absolutely frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all… If the jury had decided this matter the other way, we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters.”

He said, “I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy.”

The case ended amicably. According to The Associated Press, Sheeran thanked the jury while also speaking and exchanging pleasantries with the plaintiffs.