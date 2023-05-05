In a Manhattan federal court hearing on a copyright claim, Ed Sheeran was found not responsible for using significant portions of the Marvin Gaye ’70s hit song “Let’s Get It On” in his own song “Thinking Out Loud.”

The verdict was reached on Thursday (May 4), clearing Sheeran after a few hours of deliberation. The trial ran for two weeks. Sheeran spoke to the press after the court was adjourned.

Before deliberation, U.S. District Court Judge Louis Stanton said, “Independent creation is a complete defense, no matter how similar that song is.”

Advertisement

“I am obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job after all,” Sheeran said. I am absolutely frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all… If the jury had decided this matter the other way, we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters.”

He said, “I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy.”

The case ended amicably. According to The Associated Press, Sheeran thanked the jury while also speaking and exchanging pleasantries with the plaintiffs.

"I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all," Ed Sheeran said after a jury determined that he did not wrongfully copy compositional elements or melodies from “Let’s Get It On” https://t.co/KfWTtvsVoU pic.twitter.com/X5r5mWVdRF — CNN (@CNN) May 4, 2023

Sheeran would also release a full statement after the court was over, which is available below.