IDK Explores Cultural Experiences on New Album ‘F65’ Featuring Snoop Dogg, Musiq Soulchild, and More

Maryland rap star IDK has returned with his new album F65.

As it investigates the experiences of people of color worldwide – and what that reality means – the 22-track epic travels through an exciting terrain. Given the provocative, poetic, and potent nature of this underlying theme, IDK also made the decision to spark discussion with frequently happy, always intelligent songcraft encompassing a range of tones. The end result is a tense, exciting, danceable, and undisputed hip-hop epic.

The album features Snoop Dogg, Benny the Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, Rich The Kid, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Fat Trel, and more.

You can see the tracklist, tour dates and hear the album below.