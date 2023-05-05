Jack Harlow has announced The Jack Harlow Foundation, created in hopes of serving his hometown of Louisville with the effort to “reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place.”

“The launch of my foundation is represented by gifts to 4 organizations that I believe are doing the work of making Louisville a better place; helping under resourced families remove obstacles to higher education, supporting a new start in a neighborhood that has been lacking investment, giving hands on assistance to the poorest of the poor, and making safe housing affordable for families.” – Jack Harlow

The initial support of The Jack Harlow Foundation will benefit Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise, and Sponsor4Success.