Emerging artist Keveli is quickly gaining popularity and is one to watch with his latest single, “Demon Time“. In the last few months his music has reached countless users and his fan base continues to grow exponentially. Keveli’s carefully crafted sound and meaningful lyrics resonate so well with listeners, it has earned him critical praise and recognition from both industry honchos and music blogs.

The Bronx native has created an alternative take on the hip-hop style and has emphasized fresh beats and clear lyrical intent in his musical composition. “Demon Time” is just the beginning of an inventive and impactful music career, and the sky’s the limit for the rising star.

Keveli identifies as a Hybrid Drill Bronx Rapper. Starting out with Latin music, Keveli demonstrates extreme versatility and skill. Since transitioning and taking his artistry seriously during the pandemic, he’s received cosigns from some of the best of them and performed with artists such as Luis Vargas and Bachata Heightz.

Fans have the opportunity to stream “Demon Time” to support Keveli’s path to success and be a part of the artist’s journey to worldwide stardom. Music lovers from all over the world can show their support and invest in the future of Keveli’s sound. A high-quality version of the track will be available to download, so music fans can get their hands on the freshest version of the track.

“Demon Time” is the start of something fantastic for Keveli. He’s put health and work into this single and the song is sure not to disappoint. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness the next big thing. Stream “Demon Time” below.