DJ Akademiks has revealed one of the most prominent beefs in Hip-Hop, Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy, is officially called off. Ak stated the beef was over while he streamed on Wednesday.
“That beef is squashed,” Ak said. “I’m serious. Durk and YoungBoy don’t have beef no more.”
Durk would like a video of the live stream that was later on Twitter, leading fans of both to believe the war of words is indeed over.
The beef between the two date back over the last few years, sparking after the death of King Von.