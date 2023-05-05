Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy Squash Beef, According to Akademiks

DJ Akademiks has revealed one of the most prominent beefs in Hip-Hop, Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy, is officially called off. Ak stated the beef was over while he streamed on Wednesday.

“That beef is squashed,” Ak said. “I’m serious. Durk and YoungBoy don’t have beef no more.”

DJ Akademiks said NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk has Officially Squashed their Beef 😳‼️pic.twitter.com/u3DM4SW0uX — Youngboy Updates ⚜️ (@YbUpdate) May 4, 2023

Durk would like a video of the live stream that was later on Twitter, leading fans of both to believe the war of words is indeed over.

Lil Durk likes a tweet saying his beef with NBA Youngboy has been squashed 👀 pic.twitter.com/LCuo1fGNY7 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 4, 2023

The beef between the two date back over the last few years, sparking after the death of King Von.