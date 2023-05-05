Missy Elliott Celebrates Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: ‘I Have Cried All Day Because I Am GRATEFUL’

Missy Elliott is going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After the announcement, Missy Elliott hit Instagram to celebrate the moment.

“I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work that many of us WOMEN contribute to MUSIC,” Missy wrote. “I have cried all day because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends I love you.”

You can see her full statement below.

The new inductees joining Missy Elliott include The Spinners and George Michael.

Additional names in the performer category include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Rage Against the Machine.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

For the Musical Influence Award, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray. Musical Excellence Award honorees include Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin. The late Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Artists must have their debut record out 25 years before the Induction to be eligible. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Willie Nelson were among the four first-time nominees in the Performer category’s seven Inductees. For Missy Elliott, this was her first year of eligibility.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Ticket on-sale information will be announced at a later date.

You can learn more about the inductees here.