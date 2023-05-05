Offset Gets All Five of His Children’s Faces Tatted On Him

Offset Gets All Five of His Children’s Faces Tatted On Him

Offset has more new ink, joining the tattoo of Takeoff he revealed last month. HipHopDX notes Offset has placed tats of all five of his children across his body.

Offset is the father of Kalea, Wave, Kulture, Kody, and Jordan, showing the new children on his legs.

Offset shows off his new tattoos of his kids 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/wYDRjR3o5j — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 4, 2023

Offset also commemorated his late family and group member Takeoff with a new tattoo. The massive piece of art is on his back. “Love you 4L & after,” Offset wrote on Instagram as he showed the new piece.

Advertisement

Offset also appears ready to give fans a posthumous verse from Takeoff.

Hitting his Instagram stories, Offset revealed a Takeoff in his trademark float, rapping alongside Iceweat Vezzo. Offset is seen in the clip enjoying the single with a nice lil bit of flexing in for good measure.

There are currently no details on where we will be able to have the single, but you can see the preview below.