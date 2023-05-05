Roddy Ricch is currently in a child custody court battle and is being levied by accusations of being addicted to lean.

According to The Blast, Alexandra Kiser is seeking full custody of the three-year-old she parents with Roddy Ricch. In court, Kiser states the rapper has stopped financially supporting her, leading to her vacating a home he had provided for her.

Kiser presented that she has no income at the moment, contrasting to what she states is $10 million a year for the rapper.

“Since his birth, I alone, spend 98% of the time with him while Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time with Kadence,” Kiser mentioned in court. “Rodrick misses important holidays with him including this past holiday season. Instead, he took friends to Dubai and the Maldives on a pleasure trip. I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas.”

She also notes that Roddy Ricch has currently moved into a gated home and is looking for Kiser to move out of the home he provided.

Furthermore, Kiser stated “The Box” rapper is gang-affiliated, cited his arrest on a gun charge, and accused him of promethazine abuse, along with domestic abuse to her.

Alexandra asks for $20,000 a month in court once paternity is established through court procedures.