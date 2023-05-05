Dillon Brooks appears to be on the outs with the Memphis Grizzlies. Following the initial report, Brooks’ agent, Mike George, has blasted The Athletic reporter Shams Charania.

According to Charania, the franchise told unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he would not be brought back to the team “under any circumstances.”

Brooks has had a strong personality throughout his Grizzlies tenure, most recently making headlines due to his prodding of Lakers superstar LeBron James in the first-round series. Now, the Grizzlies state Brooks has been alerted that the team will move on, opting for both sides to receive a fresh start. Additional incidents occurred throughout the season with Donovan Mitchell and Draymond Green.

The Grizzlies will now look to replace the three-and-D player in the offseason.

Hitting Twitter, George blasted Charania. He wrote, “@ShamsCharnia the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo”

Dillon Brooks also spoke out. After losing in the playoffs, Brooks had been silent, opting to skip post-game media availability and receiving a $25,000 fine in the process.

Brooks was on hand at the Grizzlies’ season wrap-up session and gave his thoughts to the media. “That’s who I am,” Brooks said. “I’m a competitor. I compete. I don’t think it got LeBron ‘geeked’ up. He’s back in the playoffs, it’d been a little while. He was ready to play.”

After the Los Angeles Lakers ousted the Memphis Grizzlies from the NBA Playoffs, King James didn’t stick around to shake hands with his opponent, especially Dillon Brooks. But over the weekend, the Lakers star did have some messages to get off, one of which was written by JAY-Z.

Hitting Twitter, James sent a message to the young boys, evoking the energy of HOV’s “Trouble” when, at a point, he was doing the same.