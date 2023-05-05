Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom is being sued for his backed-up credit card debt.

According to The Blast, Odom is being sued by Credit Corp Solutions, a division of Citibank, stating the former basketball star owes $108,133.40 in credit card debt. After utilizing the credit cards, Odom reportedly “defaulted in making the required payments.”

Odom last made a payment to the court in January 2019. The company is suing simply for the amount of purchases and the costs of court.

