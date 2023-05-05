Several North and South American tour dates have been announced by Thundercat for the fall of 2023. At 10 a.m. local time tomorrow, tickets go on sale. The information comes after the debut of his Tame Impala duet, “No More Lies.”

The big tour and new single coincide with Thundercat’s meteoric rise in popularity after It Is What It Is won Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (2021). He was on a stadium world tour in 2022 with the legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Flea afterward dubbed Thundercat “the best bass player on the planet” in a statement.

The full dates are available below and tickets here.

Thundercat Live Dates:

Saturday, August 5th, 2023 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival

Sunday, August 27th, 2023 – Port Townsend, WA – THING

Sunday, September 10th, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Music At The Intersection

Thursday, September 28th, 2023 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

Friday, September 29th, 2023 – Humboldt, CA – Cal Poly Humboldt

Thursday, October 5th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sunday, October 8th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, October 12th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Friday, October 13th, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Saturday, October 14th, 2023 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Sunday, October 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tuesday, October 17th, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

Thursday, October 19th, 2023 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Austin

Friday, October 27th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Saturday, October 28th, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Sunday, October 29th, 2023 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel ABQ

Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 – São Paolo, BR – Audio

Friday, November 10th, 2023 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Circo Voador

Saturday, November 11st, 2023 – Porto Alegre, BR – Opinião

Sunday, November 12th, 2023 – Curitiba, BR – Ópera de Arame

Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 – Santiago, CH – Teatro Coliseo