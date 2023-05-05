Several North and South American tour dates have been announced by Thundercat for the fall of 2023. At 10 a.m. local time tomorrow, tickets go on sale. The information comes after the debut of his Tame Impala duet, “No More Lies.”
The big tour and new single coincide with Thundercat’s meteoric rise in popularity after It Is What It Is won Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (2021). He was on a stadium world tour in 2022 with the legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Flea afterward dubbed Thundercat “the best bass player on the planet” in a statement.
The full dates are available below and tickets here.
Thundercat Live Dates:
Saturday, August 5th, 2023 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival
Sunday, August 27th, 2023 – Port Townsend, WA – THING
Sunday, September 10th, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Music At The Intersection
Thursday, September 28th, 2023 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
Friday, September 29th, 2023 – Humboldt, CA – Cal Poly Humboldt
Thursday, October 5th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Saturday, October 7th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sunday, October 8th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, October 12th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Friday, October 13th, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Saturday, October 14th, 2023 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Sunday, October 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tuesday, October 17th, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
Thursday, October 19th, 2023 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Austin
Friday, October 27th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Saturday, October 28th, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
Sunday, October 29th, 2023 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel ABQ
Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 – São Paolo, BR – Audio
Friday, November 10th, 2023 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Circo Voador
Saturday, November 11st, 2023 – Porto Alegre, BR – Opinião
Sunday, November 12th, 2023 – Curitiba, BR – Ópera de Arame
Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 – Santiago, CH – Teatro Coliseo