Coco Jones has delivered a new video for “Double Back” from her What I Didn’t Tell You EP. The video follows the “ICU” single and video, currently skyrocketing up Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Pure Leaf Iced Tea is featured in the music video for “Double Back,” reinforcing the long-standing relationship between Coco and the tea company. Most recently, they collaborated to produce “As Seen on Pure Leaf,” a fake advertisement that promotes the effectiveness of a sweetly subtle “no” and was inspired by Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Tea. The too sweet and highly polished premise of a traditional infomercial is turned on its head in “As Seen on Pure Leaf” by Coco’s novel technique of saying “no” in a subtly sweet way when under pressure to be too sweet.

“I’m so glad to be able to include Pure Leaf in my new music video for ‘Double Back,’” says Coco. “They’ve been such huge supporters of my career and enjoy any opportun­ity we get to collaborate together!”

