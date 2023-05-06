Alicia Keys, a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, began the Latin American leg of her eagerly anticipated Alicia + Keys World Tour on Wednesday night with an electrifying performance at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s Jeunesse Arena, her first performance there in six years.

The worldwide music superstar opened the evening with a touching rendition of “Nat King Cole (Unlocked),” followed by performances of timeless songs like “Fallin” and “No One,” as well as more contemporary hits like “Girl On Fire,” and other hits. Bahian Luedji Luna was a special guest performer.

Iza, a popular singer in Brazil, made a surprise appearance to perform “Unthinkable” alongside Alicia Keys, who also sang Portuguese-language snippets from “Dona de Mim.” The smash hit “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” made up the explosive encore that Alicia performed to close off the show.

The Alicia + Keys World Tour will then arrive in Sao Paulo on May 5 and continue on to Argentina, Chile, and Colombia before wrapping up with three nights in Mexico on May 14–17–19 in Monterrey, Mexico City, and Guadalajara. After Latin America, Keys will launch the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR in North America, featuring a brand-new, entirely revamped and revised performance experience and set list.

For more information on the tour and for tickets, please visit AliciaKeys.com. You can see pictures from the show below.

ALICIA + KEYS WORLD TOUR 2023 LATIN AMERICA DATES:

Fri May 05 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Sun May 07 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Tue May 09 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena – SOLD OUT

Thu May 11 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena – SOLD OUT

Sun May 14 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Citibanamex

Wed May 17 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

Fri May 19 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telmex