So it seems that it got a bit hectic in Las Vegas. Reports state a physical altercation occurred between Usher and Chris Brown at a birthday party celebrating Breezy. Usher was the party’s host.

TMZ notes there was a violent scuffle outside the skating party at Skate Rock City in Vegas. In a video TMZ obtained, Usher stepped in between a heated conversation between Chris Brown, who was attempting to get Teyana Taylor’s attention. Taylor ignored Brown, leading to the “No Guidance” singer yelling at her.

The anger would turn toward Usher and Brown decided to leave. Usher switched out his skates in order to catch up to them. Usher reportedly went behind a line of charter buses where Chris and his team were, with Usher returning with a bloody nose. Hollywood Unlocked referred to the moment as a “jumping.”

Both Usher and Chris Brown are scheduled for the Lovers and Friends Festival today in Las Vegas.

You can see videos from the night in Vegas below.