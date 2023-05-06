A few years ago I shared my personal DMX stories from my time in Harlem with the legendary rapper. Now his goddaughter Paige Hurd revealed they were once kicked out of Six Flags for weed possession.

In a recent interview with Preme Magazine, Hurd said during the early days of getting to know one another as co-stars in Cradle 2 The Grave, Hurd was petrified of going to Six Flags with X and her sister because she was afraid of going on roller coasters or amusement park rides.

“Like right before we were filming Cradle 2 the Grave, we had to do like daddy-daughter bonding,” she began. “He came to pick me up from my house… And he was taking us to Six Flags. Now, I’m claustrophobic I do not do roller coasters, I don’t do theme parks.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, well, I don’t ride rollercoasters.’ He was like, ‘Well, you are today.’ I was freaking out the entire way there. He drives very fast. I’m pretty sure we could all imagine. Very, very fast in this small car and we’re driving down the 5 freeway [and he] misses the exit. You think he goes to the next exit? Middle of the freeway, reverses and reverses down the on-ramp to get up.

“We get to Six Flags and me and my sister are terrified we have to get on these rides. And by the grace of God, weed was not legal then. They found weed and we got kicked out before we even got in. And I am like, ‘I’m the Lord’s child. He loves him some Paige.’ Then we ended up going to the mall, KFC and hanging out for the day. That’s one of my first memories that we’ve had.”

The actress also shared she will follow in X’s footsteps as she’s preparing for the release of a rap album, Hurd U, later this year featuring collabs with Meek Mill, 21 Savage and more.

Watch below.