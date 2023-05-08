The first event in D’USSÉ Cognac’s D’USSÉ Day Party series was launched this past weekend in Las Vegas at Drai’s Beach Club at The Cromwell.

As the official D’USSÉ Day Party Las Vegas host for the season, award-winning Puerto Rican musician BIA performed on Friday as guests were treated to a full D’USSE takeover with specialty drinks, unique merchandise, and more.

The female rapper kicked off the show with her breakthrough collaboration with Russ, “Best on Earth,” and delivered a powerful performance of fan favorites from her debut album, For Certain, as well as her most recent 2023 projects with OHGEESY on “GEEKALEEK” and GRAMMY Award winner Timbaland on “I’m That Bitch.”

D’USSÉ Cognac has carefully selected this year’s Day Party celebrations to honor today’s top ladies in hip hop in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. A female rapper host who is pushing the envelope in the genre will be at each Day Party site, which will rotate among four different cities across the nation.

“It’s exciting time for hip hop,” Bia said. “We’re seeing so many women taking the rap game to the next level right now by being completely unapologetic in their music. When thinking about 50 years of hip hop, I think it’s important to celebrate how women have influenced the genre. Without that legacy to fall back on, we wouldn’t have the renaissance we’re seeing today of women taking their power back.”

Later this summer, the D’USSÉ Day Party will hit Houston, Chicago, and New York.