Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz was allegedly arrested in San Diego, California Sunday night for illegal possession of a firearm. Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested on gun charges in violation of his status as a felon. According to the police report, the Baton Rouge rapper was charged with felony possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle without a valid CCW permit, Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited from carrying ammunition and carrying an unregistered firearm.

WBRZ Reports:

Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested in San Diego on weapons charges while he was in town shooting a music video.

According to the San Diego County Jail, Boosie was booked on four charges: felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

As of Sunday afternoon, Boosie had bonded out of jail.