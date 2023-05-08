Chris Brown‘s name was heavy in the news over the weekend. First, he was said to have jumped Usher at Brown’s own birthday party. Then he took the stage for his performance at the Lovers & Friends festival.

But also at the Festival video hit the timeline, showing Brown in a separate altercation backstage at the festival. The heated exchange shows Brown yelling and being held by back security. He would hit online and deliver an explanation.

“Yall been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back.. I INTERVENED To let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all can keep ya narrative.”

You can see the incident below.