Chris Brown and Usher Perform Sets at ‘Lovers & Friends’ Fest Following Rumors of Fight

Chris Brown and Usher Perform Sets at ‘Lovers & Friends’ Fest Following Rumors of Fight

No one really knows what happened between Usher and Chris Brown in Las Vegas, if anything. Just one day after the two allegedly were involved in an altercation that left Usher bloodied by the nose, both stars performed at the Lovers & Friends Festival.

Before the festival started, Usher put to bed rumors of his face being “kinda jacked up” by showing his face in a video before the day got started. Later, the two would hit the stage and perform in separate sets. Neither artist spoke to the moment.

Moments from each of the performances can be seen below.

Advertisement

honored to be on stage with the legendary and the kindest, @Usher !!! thank you @jermainedupri @bryanmichaelcox @lvrsnfrndsfest and my beautiful team 🤎 pic.twitter.com/qJODH68W92 — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) May 8, 2023

Muni Long and Usher perform an unreleased version of “Hrs & Hrs” at Lovers & Friends Fest. pic.twitter.com/CHwHW70HY9 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 7, 2023

Chris Brown & Bow Wow performing “Shortie Like Mine” at #LoversAndFriendsFest pic.twitter.com/HuludptHr3 — CMB News (@chrisbrownewss) May 7, 2023

Reports state a physical altercation occurred between Usher and Chris Brown at a birthday party celebrating Breezy. Usher was the party’s host.

TMZ notes there was a violent scuffle outside the skating party at Skate Rock City in Vegas. In a video TMZ obtained, Usher stepped in between a heated conversation between Chris Brown, who was attempting to get Teyana Taylor’s attention. Taylor ignored Brown, leading to the “No Guidance” singer yelling at her.

The anger would turn toward Usher and Brown decided to leave. Usher switched out his skates in order to catch up to them. Usher reportedly went behind a line of charter buses where Chris and his team were, with Usher returning with a bloody nose. Hollywood Unlocked referred to the moment as a “jumping.”

TMZ later added the original issue was over an American Music Awards performance Brownw as to deliver as a tribute to Michael Jackson.

You can see videos from the night in Vegas below.