Several reports have confirmed that the VERZUZ battle between Bad Boy Records head honcho Diddy and So So Def Records founder Jermaine Dupri is a go and a location hs been locked in for that historic Hip Hop moment.

It was announced via Busta Rhymes’ IG page yesterday (May 7) that the Diddy vs. Dupri battle will be going down in NYC’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Even though Mr. Combs has “officially” confirmed the event, VERZUZ founders Timbaland nor Swizz Beatz have commented on any upcmoing VERZUZ competition.

Advertisement

Check out the footage from the otherwise official announcement of the forthcoming battle between Diddy and Dupri HERE

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri previously agreed to put their catalogs up against each others last summer.

“Since we ain’t fucking with Verzuz no more since ’cause they fucking around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said last August. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.” Dupri replied. “Let’s do it.”

As of now, it’s unclear what format Diddy and Jermaine Dupri will be going with for the upcoming Verzuz battle.